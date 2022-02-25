Chicago Hyde Park manhandles Chicago Solorio 73-49

Chicago Hyde Park's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Solorio during a 73-49 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.
In recent action on February 16, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Clemente on February 15 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School.
