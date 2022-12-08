Chicago Hyde Park handles stress test to best Chicago Brooks 57-50

Chicago Hyde Park posted a narrow 57-50 win over Chicago Brooks in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Brooks faced off on January 28, 2022 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago U-High on December 3 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
