 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Hyde Park handles stress test to best Chicago Brooks 57-50

  • 0

Chicago Hyde Park posted a narrow 57-50 win over Chicago Brooks in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Brooks faced off on January 28, 2022 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago U-High on December 3 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News