Chicago Hyde Park hammers Highland Park 57-27

Chicago Hyde Park turned in a thorough domination of Highland Park 57-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park. For a full recap, click here.
