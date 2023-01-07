Chicago Hyde Park escapes Skokie Niles North in thin win 72-64

The cardiac kids of Chicago Hyde Park unleashed every advantage to outlast Skokie Niles North 72-64 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Skokie Niles North authored a promising start, taking a 17-11 advantage over Chicago Hyde Park at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings took a 35-33 lead over the Thunderbirds heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago Hyde Park broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-47 lead over Skokie Niles North.

The Thunderbirds hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 22-17 advantage in the frame.

