Chicago Hyde Park escapes Skokie Niles North in thin win 72-64

  • 0

The cardiac kids of Chicago Hyde Park unleashed every advantage to outlast Skokie Niles North 72-64 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Skokie Niles North authored a promising start, taking a 17-11 advantage over Chicago Hyde Park at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings took a 35-33 lead over the Thunderbirds heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago Hyde Park broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-47 lead over Skokie Niles North.

The Thunderbirds hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 22-17 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 30, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Olympia Fields Rich Township in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Breaking News