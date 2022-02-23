Chicago Hyde Park engulfs Chicago Sarah E. Goode in flames 70-12

Chicago Hyde Park showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Sarah E. Goode 70-12 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 16, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Sarah E. Goode took on Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) on February 17 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
