Chicago Hyde Park earns stressful win over Chicago Bogan 75-67

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Hyde Park wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 75-67 over Chicago Bogan in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Bogan faced off against Chicago Dyett . For results, click here. Chicago Hyde Park took on West Aurora on January 28 at West Aurora High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

