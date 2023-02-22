Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Hyde Park did exactly that with a 74-42 win against Chicago Comer in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Perspectives Charter . Click here for a recap. Chicago Comer took on Chicago Harlan on Feb. 17 at Chicago Harlan Academy. For results, click here.

