Chicago Hyde Park dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Phillips 72-71

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Hyde Park nipped Chicago Phillips 72-71 on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Phillips played in a 52-48 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Curie on December 6 at Chicago Curie High School. Click here for a recap

