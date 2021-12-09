Chicago Hyde Park delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago ICS-Longwood 55-54

Chicago Hyde Park edged Chicago ICS-Longwood in a close 55-54 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.
Chicago ICS-Longwood took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 1 , Chicago ICS-Longwood squared up on Gary West Side in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.