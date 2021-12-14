Chicago Hyde Park darts by Chicago Corliss in easy victory 77-55

Chicago Hyde Park painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Corliss' defense for a 77-55 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago ICS-Longwood on December 9 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.