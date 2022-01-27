Chicago Hyde Park claims gritty victory against Chicago Phillips 52-48

Chicago Hyde Park poked just enough holes in Chicago Phillips' defense to garner a taut 52-48 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Curie on January 18 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Chicago Hyde Park a 16-8 lead over Chicago Phillips.
Chicago Hyde Park's offense jumped to a 25-23 lead over Chicago Phillips at halftime.
The Thunderbirds moved in front of the Wildcats 40-33 to begin the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.