Chicago Hyde Park claims gritty victory against Chicago Phillips 52-48

Chicago Hyde Park poked just enough holes in Chicago Phillips' defense to garner a taut 52-48 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Chicago Hyde Park a 16-8 lead over Chicago Phillips.

Chicago Hyde Park's offense jumped to a 25-23 lead over Chicago Phillips at halftime.

The Thunderbirds moved in front of the Wildcats 40-33 to begin the fourth quarter.

