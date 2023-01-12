Chicago Hubbard wins tense tussle with Chicago Richards 68-63

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Hubbard wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 68-63 over Chicago Richards in Illinois boys basketball on January 12.

In recent action on December 29, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Hancock and Chicago Richards took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on January 3 at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School. Click here for a recap.

