Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest pockets slim win over Cissna Park 56-48

Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest poked just enough holes in Cissna Park's defense to garner a taut, 56-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 19.

In recent action on December 10, Cissna Park faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest took on Crete Illinois Lutheran on December 15 at Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago. Click here for a recap

