Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest passes stress test against Chicago Kelly 51-32

Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest charged Chicago Kelly and collected a 51-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Kelly and Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest faced off on January 26, 2022 at Chicago Kelly High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Horizon Science-Southwest faced off against Chicago Tilden and Chicago Kelly took on Champaign Academy on January 9 at Chicago Kelly High School. For a full recap, click here.
