The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Goode 51-43 on February 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Chicago Goode and Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park played in a 35-26 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 8, Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park faced off against Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown . For more, click here. Chicago Goode took on Chicago Hancock on February 9 at Chicago Hancock College Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.