Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park clips Chicago Wolcott in tight tilt 39-30

Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park poked just enough holes in Chicago Wolcott's defense to garner a taut, 39-30 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Wolcott faced off against Chicago BISC . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on January 25 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. Click here for a recap.

