 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park clips Chicago Wolcott in tight tilt 39-30

  • 0

Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park poked just enough holes in Chicago Wolcott's defense to garner a taut, 39-30 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Wolcott faced off against Chicago BISC . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on January 25 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora tops Morton 62-45

Metamora handed Morton a tough 62-45 loss at Morton High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News