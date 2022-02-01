Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park rides the rough off Chicago Hirsch 58-41

Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park handed Chicago Hirsch a tough 58-41 loss on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park faced off against Lombard College Preparatory School of America and Chicago Hirsch took on Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville on January 27 at Chicago Hirsch High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.