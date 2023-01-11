Chicago Hope triggers avalanche over Melrose Park Walther Christian 67-25

Chicago Hope stomped on Melrose Park Walther Christian 67-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
Last season, Chicago Hope and Melrose Park Walther Christian squared off with January 21, 2022 at Chicago Hope Academy last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Jones on January 3 at Chicago Hope Academy. For results, click here.
