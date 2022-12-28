Chicago Hope thumps Chicago DRW Trading College Prep in punishing decision 83-33

Chicago Hope put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Chicago DRW Trading College Prep for an 83-33 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 19, Chicago DRW Trading College Prep faced off against Chicago Collins and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Holy Trinity on December 15 at Chicago Hope Academy. For a full recap, click here.
