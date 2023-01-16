Chicago Hope takes victory lap past Chicago Little Village 69-35

Chicago Little Village got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Hope, which slammed the door 69-35 in Illinois boys basketball on January 16.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago Hope took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on January 11 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.