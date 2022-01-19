Chicago Hope soars over Chicago Holy Trinity 65-41

Chicago Holy Trinity had no answers as Chicago Hope roared to a 65-41 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 19.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago UCCS Woodlawn and Chicago Hope took on Kenosha Tremper on January 15 at Chicago Hope Academy. Click here for a recap
