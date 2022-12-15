Chicago Hope mows down Chicago Holy Trinity 78-35

Chicago Hope's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago Holy Trinity 78-35 at Chicago Hope Academy on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Hope and Chicago Holy Trinity played in a 65-41 game on January 19, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Hope faced off against Skokie Ida Crown and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Ellison Chicago Intl Charter on December 9 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. Click here for a recap
