 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Hope manhandles Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 80-22

  • 0

It was a tough night for Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit which was overmatched by Chicago Hope in this 80-22 verdict.

In recent action on January 23, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter . For results, click here. Chicago Hope took on Woodstock Marian Central on January 21 at Chicago Hope Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora tops Morton 62-45

Metamora handed Morton a tough 62-45 loss at Morton High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News