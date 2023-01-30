Chicago Hope manhandles Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 80-22

It was a tough night for Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit which was overmatched by Chicago Hope in this 80-22 verdict.

In recent action on January 23, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter . For results, click here. Chicago Hope took on Woodstock Marian Central on January 21 at Chicago Hope Academy. For a full recap, click here.

