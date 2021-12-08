Chicago Hope knocks out victory on Skokie Ida Crown 67-48

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Hope dunked Skokie Ida Crown 67-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago Hansberry Prep and Skokie Ida Crown took on Ellison Chicago Intl Charter on December 1 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy. Click here for a recap
