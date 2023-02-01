Chicago Hope gives Chicago Northtown the business 79-35

In recent action on January 23, Chicago Northtown faced off against Chicago Northside College . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Hope took on Kenosha Tremper on January 28 at Chicago Hope Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.