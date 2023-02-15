The cardiac kids of Chicago Hope unleashed every advantage to outlast Melrose Park Walther Christian 71-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 15.

Last season, Chicago Hope and Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off on January 21, 2022 at Chicago Hope Academy. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Chicago Hope faced off against Seneca . For results, click here. Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Chicago Christ the King on Feb. 1 at Chicago Christ the King School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.