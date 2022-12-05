Chicago Holy Trinity slides past Chicago UC Woodlawn in fretful clash 56-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Holy Trinity had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago UC Woodlawn 56-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago UC Woodlawn squared off with January 14, 2022 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School last season. For more, click here.
