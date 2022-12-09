Chicago Holy Trinity clips Ellison Chicago Intl Charter in tight tilt 69-67

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Holy Trinity nabbed it to nudge past Ellison Chicago Intl Charter 69-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter and Chicago Holy Trinity squared off with December 9, 2021 at Ellison Chicago International Charter last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago UC Woodlawn and Ellison Chicago Intl Charter took on Chicago Hope on December 2 at Chicago Hope Academy. For a full recap, click here.

