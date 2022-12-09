Chicago Holy Trinity clips Ellison Chicago Intl Charter in tight tilt 69-67

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Holy Trinity nabbed it to nudge past Ellison Chicago Intl Charter 69-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
