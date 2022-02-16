Chicago Heights Marian Catholic wins tense tussle with Chicago DePaul College Prep 40-39

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago DePaul College Prep 40-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 16.
In recent action on February 12, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Brother Rice on February 8 at Chicago Brother Rice High School.
