Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Heights Marian Catholic chalked up in tripping Chicago De La Salle 50-42 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 16.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 27-24 advantage at intermission over the Meteors.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic darted to a 37-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 13-11 margin in the closing period.

