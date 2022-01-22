Chicago Heights Marian Catholic pockets solid victory over Danville 46-38

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic nosed past Danville 46-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over the Vikings.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Spartans, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-12 fourth quarter, too.

