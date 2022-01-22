 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic pockets solid victory over Danville 46-38

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic nosed past Danville 46-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

In recent action on January 14, Danville faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Lisle Benet on January 13 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over the Vikings.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Spartans, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-12 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News