Chicago Heights Marian Catholic pockets solid victory over Danville 46-38

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic nosed past Danville 46-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 14, Danville faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Lisle Benet on January 13 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over the Vikings.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Spartans, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-12 fourth quarter, too.
