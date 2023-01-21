Chicago Heights Marian Catholic overpowers Danville in thorough fashion 48-27

It was a tough night for Danville which was overmatched by Chicago Heights Marian Catholic in this 48-27 verdict.
Last season, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Danville squared off with January 22, 2022 at Danville High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Chicago Marist and Danville took on Georgetown La Salette on January 14 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.