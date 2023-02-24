Chicago Heights Marian Catholic grabbed a 42-26 victory at the expense of Chicago Agricultural Science in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Morgan Park . For results, click here. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Chicago De La Salle on Feb. 16 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School. For more, click here.

