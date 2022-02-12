Chicago Heights Marian Catholic edges Lisle Benet in tough test 55-46

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic topped Lisle Benet 55-46 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 7 , Lisle Benet squared up on Arlington Heights St. Viator in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.