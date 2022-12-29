Chicago Heights Marian Catholic designs winning blueprint against Chicago DePaul College Prep 43-30

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago DePaul College Prep 43-30 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
