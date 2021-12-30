Chicago Heights Bloom survives taut tilt with Bloomington 64-57

 Skip to main content
Chicago Heights Bloom edged Bloomington in a close 64-57 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

The Blazing Trojan's shooting darted to a 34-23 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.

The Blazing Trojan and the Purple Raiders were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 51-35 as the fourth quarter started.

The Purple Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blazing Trojan skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

