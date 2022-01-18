 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Harlan's convoy passes Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 67-55

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Chicago Harlan blunted Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville's plans 67-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago Perspectives Co-Op and Chicago Harlan took on Chicago Ag Science on January 13 at Chicago Harlan Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News