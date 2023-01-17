 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Harlan slips past Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 71-67

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Harlan nosed past Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 71-67 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Chicago Harlan and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville played in a 67-55 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Harlan faced off against South Holland Thornwood and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville took on Chicago Agricultural Science on January 12 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News