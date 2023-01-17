Chicago Harlan slips past Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 71-67

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Harlan nosed past Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 71-67 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Harlan and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville played in a 67-55 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Harlan faced off against South Holland Thornwood and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville took on Chicago Agricultural Science on January 12 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. For a full recap, click here.
