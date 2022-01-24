Chicago Harlan rains down on Chicago Vocational 52-39

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Harlan dunked Chicago Vocational 52-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Harlan faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Vocational took on Chicago Dyett on January 18 at Chicago Vocational Career. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.