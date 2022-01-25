Chicago Harlan designs winning blueprint on Chicago Amandla Charter 57-38

Chicago Harlan collected a 57-38 victory over Chicago Amandla Charter on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Harlan faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Amandla Charter took on Chicago Ag Science on January 20 at Chicago Ag Science High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.