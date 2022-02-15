Chicago Harlan cancels check from Oak Lawn Richards 68-52

Chicago Harlan grabbed a 68-52 victory at the expense of Oak Lawn Richards on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 5, Oak Lawn Richards faced off against Chicago Ag Science and Chicago Harlan took on Chicago Senn on February 7 at Chicago Harlan Academy. For a full recap, click here.
