Chicago Hansberry Prep slips past Chicago Dunbar 75-69

Chicago Hansberry Prep finally found a way to top Chicago Dunbar 75-69 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Hansberry Prep took on Aurora Central Catholic on December 17 at Aurora Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.