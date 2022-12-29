Chicago Hansberry Prep severs Chicago Schurz's hopes 64-54

Chicago Schurz was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Chicago Hansberry Prep prevailed 64-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 19, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Hansberry Prep took on Aurora Central Catholic on December 17 at Aurora Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
