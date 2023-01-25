Chicago Hansberry Prep mows down Chicago Mansueto 102-38

Chicago Hansberry Prep showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Mansueto 102-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Mansueto faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Hansberry Prep took on Chicago UIC College Prep on January 18 at Chicago UIC College Prep. For more, click here.
