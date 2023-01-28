Chicago Hansberry Prep comes up short in matchup with Chicago Wells 64-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Wells spurred past Chicago Hansberry Prep 64-49 at Chicago Wells Academy High on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago Hansberry Prep took on Chicago DRW Trading College Prep on January 23 at Chicago Hansberry Prep. For a full recap, click here.
