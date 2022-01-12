Chicago Hansberry Prep casts spell on Chicago Rauner College Prep 57-56

Chicago Hansberry Prep knocked off Chicago Rauner College Prep 57-56 at Chicago Hansberry Prep on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 5, Chicago Hansberry Prep faced off against Chicago Golder College Prep and Chicago Rauner College Prep took on Chicago Muchin College Prep on January 5 at Chicago Muchin College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
