Chicago Hancock survives close clash with Chicago Juarez 40-37

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Hancock nosed past Chicago Juarez 40-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Hancock faced off against Chicago Acero Soto and Chicago Juarez took on Chicago Phoenix on January 18 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

