Chicago Hancock designs winning blueprint against Chicago Hector Garcia Charter 30-14

Chicago Hector Garcia Charter was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Chicago Hancock prevailed 30-14 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.

