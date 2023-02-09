Chicago Hancock found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Goode 44-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.

In recent action on January 30, Chicago Hancock faced off against Chicago EPIC . Click here for a recap. Chicago Goode took on Chicago Math and Science on February 2 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy. For more, click here.

