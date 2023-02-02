Chicago Goode didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Math and Science 43-42 on February 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 25, Chicago Math and Science squared off with Chicago Mather in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
